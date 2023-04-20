Navellier & Associates Inc. Lowers Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Navellier & Associates Inc. cut its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,942 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,454 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 632.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.74.

Fortinet Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $67.14. The company had a trading volume of 638,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,900,658. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.50. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $71.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 423 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,510.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 290,716 shares in the company, valued at $19,594,258.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 932,484 shares of company stock valued at $53,877,379 in the last three months. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.