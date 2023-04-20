Navellier & Associates Inc. Purchases 6,969 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,969 shares during the period. Coterra Energy accounts for 1.2% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $6,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $305,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $3,011,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $3,218,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:CTRA traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.56. 1,754,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,876,556. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.71 and a 200 day moving average of $26.01. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 44.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CTRA. Barclays raised their target price on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James cut shares of Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.18.

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

In related news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $501,858.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,865,484.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.