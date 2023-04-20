Navellier & Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 16,573 shares during the period. Devon Energy accounts for about 1.5% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $7,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,377,015.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Bethancourt bought 3,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of DVN stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,390,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,857,551. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.03 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.18 and its 200 day moving average is $61.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.33.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. This represents a yield of 9.3%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 8.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.25.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

