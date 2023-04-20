Navellier & Associates Inc. Takes $4.06 Million Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,057,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned 0.06% of Nexstar Media Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $420,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,600,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group Trading Down 0.5 %

In other news, COO Thomas Carter sold 3,125 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $506,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,962,019.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Sean Compton sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.85, for a total transaction of $439,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,218,640.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $506,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,962,019.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,373,441 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NXST traded down $0.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $175.45. The company had a trading volume of 35,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,697. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.48. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.01 and a 52 week high of $217.76.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.57 by $0.47. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 37.40% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.36%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

