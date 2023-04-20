Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) PT Lowered to $16.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NAVI. Stephens lifted their price objective on Navient from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Navient from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.30.

Navient Price Performance

Shares of Navient stock opened at $16.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.42, a current ratio of 11.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.50. Navient has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $19.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.59.

Navient Announces Dividend

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.06). Navient had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.74 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Navient will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Navient

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 11,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $217,598.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,081 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,442.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Navient by 0.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 91,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Navient by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Navient by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 70,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Navient by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Navient by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

