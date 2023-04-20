NEAR Protocol (NEAR) One Day Volume Tops $119.99 Million

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 20th. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.92 billion and approximately $119.99 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $2.15 or 0.00007481 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00066025 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00041153 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00021577 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001306 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001278 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 890,810,042 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 890,810,042 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.17215405 USD and is down -9.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 237 active market(s) with $168,346,097.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

