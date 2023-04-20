Neblio (NEBL) Price Hits $0.25 on Major Exchanges

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 19th. In the last week, Neblio has traded down 34% against the dollar. Neblio has a market capitalization of $5.15 million and approximately $524,280.96 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neblio coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000862 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Neblio

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. It was first traded on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 20,629,067 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Neblio Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

