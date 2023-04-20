Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB)

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.29% from the stock’s current price.

TENB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenable presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.31.

Tenable Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $46.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.71 and a beta of 1.25. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $28.80 and a fifty-two week high of $62.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.82 and a 200-day moving average of $40.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Insider Transactions at Tenable

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Tenable had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. The business had revenue of $184.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tenable will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George Alex Tosheff sold 6,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $254,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,440.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tenable news, Director George Alex Tosheff sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $254,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,440.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 4,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $173,086.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,463. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,282 shares of company stock valued at $3,380,427 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tenable

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 73.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,101,000 after buying an additional 59,482 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 61.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 17,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

