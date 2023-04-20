NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,470,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $543,405,000 after purchasing an additional 163,151 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,934,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $390,854,000 after purchasing an additional 42,273 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,239,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $222,484,000 after purchasing an additional 22,484 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,232,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $221,803,000 after purchasing an additional 9,499 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,443 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.69.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $126.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $138.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.49.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 41.55%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 10.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Stories

