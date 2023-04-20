Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.38

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.38 and traded as high as $7.63. Neonode shares last traded at $7.40, with a volume of 22,562 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neonode in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $103.83 million, a PE ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.64 and its 200 day moving average is $6.38.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEON. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neonode during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Neonode during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Neonode by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 15,553 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Neonode by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Neonode during the 4th quarter worth about $288,000. 13.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for scene analysis using advanced machine learning algorithms to detect and track persons and objects in video streams for cameras and other types of imagers.

