Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.38

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.38 and traded as high as $7.63. Neonode shares last traded at $7.40, with a volume of 22,562 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neonode in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Neonode Stock Down 5.7 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $103.83 million, a PE ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.64 and its 200 day moving average is $6.38.
Institutional Trading of Neonode
Neonode Company Profile
Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for scene analysis using advanced machine learning algorithms to detect and track persons and objects in video streams for cameras and other types of imagers.
