NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Sold by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG lessened its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 63.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,987 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,889 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in NetEase were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NetEase by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in NetEase by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in NetEase during the third quarter worth about $302,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 141.3% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 23,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 14,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 614.0% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 64,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 55,448 shares in the last quarter. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTES stock opened at $91.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $59.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.50. NetEase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.09 and a fifty-two week high of $108.77.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 20.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. NetEase’s payout ratio is 23.52%.

Several equities analysts have commented on NTES shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of NetEase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NetEase from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NetEase from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.80.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

