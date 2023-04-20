NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet raised shares of NetEase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NetEase from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.80.

NetEase Stock Performance

Shares of NTES stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.19. 1,668,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,490,835. NetEase has a 12 month low of $53.09 and a 12 month high of $108.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.24). NetEase had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that NetEase will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of NetEase by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of NetEase by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NetEase by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NetEase by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

