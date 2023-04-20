Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.84 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Netflix in a report released on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now anticipates that the Internet television network will post earnings of $2.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.83. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Netflix’s current full-year earnings is $11.29 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.83 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.98 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NFLX. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.44.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $323.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $143.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $379.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $327.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.53 earnings per share.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 26.5% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after purchasing an additional 84,179 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 6.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Netflix by 13.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

