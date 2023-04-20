Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.53 EPS. Netflix updated its Q2 guidance to $2.84 EPS.

Netflix Trading Down 3.2 %

NFLX stock opened at $323.12 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $327.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.74. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $379.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $143.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $210.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.44.

Insider Activity at Netflix

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth $1,408,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at $530,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 7.9% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at $1,508,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 32.3% during the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

