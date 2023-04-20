Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. Netflix’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.53 EPS. Netflix updated its Q2 guidance to $2.84 EPS.

Netflix Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $323.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $327.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.74. Netflix has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $379.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.27.

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $210.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.44.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth about $1,408,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth about $530,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 7.9% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth about $1,508,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 32.3% during the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

