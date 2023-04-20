NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Shares Down 4.1%

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) dropped 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.55 and last traded at $17.60. Approximately 23,327 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 123,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NETGEAR in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NETGEAR Trading Down 1.7 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.14.

Insider Activity

NETGEAR ( NASDAQ:NTGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 11.05% and a negative net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $249.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NETGEAR news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $35,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,970 shares in the company, valued at $830,180.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NETGEAR

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in NETGEAR by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NETGEAR by 18.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 31.4% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 10,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of NETGEAR by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 326,219 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,051,000 after purchasing an additional 26,439 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NETGEAR Company Profile



NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

