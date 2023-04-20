NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Shares Sold by Hill Winds Capital LP

Hill Winds Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 435,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,000 shares during the period. NETSTREIT makes up approximately 4.0% of Hill Winds Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Hill Winds Capital LP owned about 0.79% of NETSTREIT worth $7,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000.

Shares of NYSE:NTST traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.62. The company had a trading volume of 130,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,391. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.57, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.91. NETSTREIT Corp. has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $23.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is 500.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NTST. Raymond James downgraded NETSTREIT from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank downgraded NETSTREIT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NETSTREIT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

