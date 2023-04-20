New Gold (TSE:NGD) Price Target Raised to C$1.50 at Raymond James

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 13.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NGD. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of New Gold from C$1.60 to C$1.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of New Gold from C$1.75 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday. Laurentian lowered their price target on New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of New Gold from C$1.30 to C$1.40 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.55.

New Gold Stock Performance

TSE NGD traded up C$0.03 on Thursday, hitting C$1.74. 542,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,343,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.40. New Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.80 and a 12 month high of C$2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.38, a PEG ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.68.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold ( TSE:NGD Get Rating ) (ARCA:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$221.04 million during the quarter. New Gold had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.0134389 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

