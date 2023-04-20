Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Newell Brands in a report issued on Monday, April 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia forecasts that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Newell Brands’ current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Newell Brands’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 2.33%.

Newell Brands Stock Down 0.3 %

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NWL. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.27.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $12.53 on Thursday. Newell Brands has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $24.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.04 and its 200-day moving average is $13.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.91.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.40%.

Insider Activity at Newell Brands

In related news, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $1,650,307.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 845,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,997,348.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Newell Brands news, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $1,650,307.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 845,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,997,348.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 28,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $367,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,766. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newell Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

