Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC decreased its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,466 shares during the period. Newmont makes up 1.0% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 4,664.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEM. Barclays raised their price target on Newmont from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Fundamental Research set a $51.92 target price on Newmont and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. TD Securities raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Newmont from C$86.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.39.

Insider Activity

Newmont Price Performance

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,981.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $538,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,216,027.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,981.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,304,380. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEM traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,979,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,082,150. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a PE ratio of -89.37 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.94. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $37.45 and a 1-year high of $81.40.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is -296.29%.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.