Nexus Infrastructure (LON:NEXS) Trading 0.9% Higher

Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS – Get Rating) traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 172 ($2.13) and last traded at GBX 170 ($2.10). 8,412 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 66,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 168.50 ($2.09).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 163.58 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 152.37. The company has a market cap of £78.51 million, a PE ratio of -8,500.00 and a beta of 0.70.

In related news, insider Ffion Griffith sold 5,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 163 ($2.02), for a total transaction of £8,343.97 ($10,325.42). 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nexus Infrastructure plc provides specialized infrastructure and civil engineering services to the housebuilding and commercial sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Tamdown, TriConnex, and eSmart Networks. The company undertakes earthworks; builds highways, substructures, and basements; and installs drainage systems, as well as engages in high-rise construction activities.

