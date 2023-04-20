NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.46

Shares of NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$7.46 and last traded at C$7.47, with a volume of 55968 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.66.

NFI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ATB Capital reduced their target price on NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on NFI Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on NFI Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.71.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.73, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$576.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.44.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

