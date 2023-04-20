NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) is Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s 5th Largest Position

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp decreased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,392 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,486 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for about 4.2% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $14,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in NIKE by 821.1% during the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 27,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC boosted their target price on NIKE from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. KGI Securities upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

NIKE Trading Down 0.6 %

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:NKE traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $124.86. 835,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,966,319. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.04. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $139.14. The company has a market capitalization of $191.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

See Also

