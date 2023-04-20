Ninety One Group (LON:N91) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Ninety One Group (LON:N91 – Get Rating) shares were down 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 180 ($2.23) and last traded at GBX 183.90 ($2.28). Approximately 504,271 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 520,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 186.20 ($2.30).

Ninety One Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 864.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 191.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 193.61.

Ninety One Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, public and private equity as well as debt, private banks, and intermediaries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ninety One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ninety One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.