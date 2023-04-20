Niobay Metals (CVE:NBY) Stock Price Down 18.8%

Niobay Metals Inc. (CVE:NBY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 18.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 125,402 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the average daily volume of 50,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Niobay Metals Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of -0.24.

Niobay Metals Company Profile

Niobay Metals Inc, a mineral resource company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, and develops mining properties in Canada. The company explores for niobium and tantalum deposits. Its principal asset is the James Bay Project that covers an area of 8,833 hectares located in the James Bay Lowlands in the northern Ontario, Canada.

