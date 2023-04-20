Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,393 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $17,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in CME Group by 65.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CME stock opened at $192.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.62. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.54 and a 1 year high of $237.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 53.61%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.54%.

CME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.00.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

