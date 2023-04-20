Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,184 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SBA Communications worth $16,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 246.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 131.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBA Communications Price Performance

SBA Communications stock opened at $265.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $261.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.78. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $236.20 and a 1-year high of $379.99. The company has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a PE ratio of 63.02 and a beta of 0.51.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($1.94). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $686.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 80.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on SBAC shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $341.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $336.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.80.

About SBA Communications

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

