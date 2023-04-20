Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $23.98 Million Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 524,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,340 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $23,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Altria Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 140,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after acquiring an additional 6,588 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 35.1% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 18,891 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 14,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 128,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,151,000 after buying an additional 34,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $46.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.87%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

