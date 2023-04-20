Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $27.91 Million Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 237,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,618 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $27,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPG. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 46.0% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 291.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Simon Property Group Stock Up 0.7 %

In related news, Director Karen N. Horn purchased 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $109.33 per share, with a total value of $60,240.83. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,857.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPG opened at $112.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.99. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $134.80. The firm has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 60.33% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 110.43%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Further Reading

