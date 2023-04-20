Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 12,267 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,267 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 1.48% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $22,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RWR opened at $88.55 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $79.15 and a 1-year high of $122.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.56 and a 200-day moving average of $89.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

