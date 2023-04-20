Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 184 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $24,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in Chubb by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 132,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,163,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 29,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

Chubb Stock Up 1.4 %

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CB opened at $204.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $84.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.64. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $173.78 and a one year high of $231.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $200.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.42.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 17.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.52%.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.