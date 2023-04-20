Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,427 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,553 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,427 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $23,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 1,889.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,400 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 17,676.6% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 962,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,030,000 after buying an additional 957,541 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 7.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,684,639,000 after buying an additional 758,126 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 8,843.7% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 625,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 618,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of 3M by 7,175.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 552,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $61,095,000 after acquiring an additional 545,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MMM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.77.

MMM opened at $106.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.38. 3M has a twelve month low of $100.16 and a twelve month high of $154.66. The stock has a market cap of $58.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.11%.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

