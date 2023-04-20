Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,458 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,458 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $20,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 11.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.8% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $258.85 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $242.86 and its 200 day moving average is $241.85. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $271.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $73.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.54.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 68.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.44.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Featured Articles

