Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 9,529 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,529 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $30,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMD. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 189.9% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.27.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total value of $2,450,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,919,237.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,712,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total value of $2,450,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,919,237.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,765 shares of company stock worth $10,734,100. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

AMD opened at $89.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.28. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $109.57. The stock has a market cap of $144.75 billion, a PE ratio of 102.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.95.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

