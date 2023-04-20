Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Acquires 568 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $248.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,198. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $239.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.78. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $278.13. The company has a market capitalization of $79.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

