Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Has $1.63 Million Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp cut its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFF. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 111,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $888,000. Finally, SWS Partners acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $359,000. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.39. 391,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,279,638. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.02. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $29.63 and a twelve month high of $35.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%.

(Get Rating)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.