Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Sells 1,811 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp reduced its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 86,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 13,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at $180,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 7.2% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 200,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after buying an additional 13,430 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 11.7% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 13,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Stock Down 1.0 %

Schlumberger stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.09. 1,850,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,437,343. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.51. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $62.78. The company has a market cap of $74.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.76.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 33,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.99, for a total value of $1,884,260.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,298.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 33,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.99, for a total transaction of $1,884,260.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,298.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $2,118,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 265,453 shares of company stock worth $14,955,915 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, January 16th. HSBC raised their price target on Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.53.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

