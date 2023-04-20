Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Sells 2,260 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,955 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 1.8% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 946.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,141,439 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $484,992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650,159 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,046,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $853,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,303 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 7,173.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,442,786 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,953,000 after buying an additional 2,409,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,579,975,000 after buying an additional 2,144,485 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Walt Disney by 659.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $308,902,000 after buying an additional 1,955,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.42.

Insider Activity

Walt Disney Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,417 shares of company stock worth $346,666. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.25. 2,285,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,356,840. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $126.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.48 billion, a PE ratio of 54.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Recommended Stories

