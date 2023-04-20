Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.59 and last traded at $4.59. 19,699,382 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 17,215,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOK. DNB Markets lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.88.

Nokia Oyj Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nokia Oyj by 18.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,795,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,183,000 after acquiring an additional 763,930 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Nokia Oyj by 79.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,029,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,142 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nokia Oyj by 44.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 62,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 19,430 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nokia Oyj by 171.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 21,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The Mobile Networks segment offers technologies for Radio Access Networks (RAN) as well as Microwave Radio Links (MWR) for transport networks.

See Also

