Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Downgraded by TD Cowen to Market Perform

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TD Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NVAX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a report on Monday, February 13th. B. Riley lowered Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novavax in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.29.

Novavax Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX opened at $8.96 on Thursday. Novavax has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $76.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($1.36). The firm had revenue of $357.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.14 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($11.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Novavax will post -5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 239.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 50,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc Is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant vaccines. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

Featured Stories

