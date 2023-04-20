Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Trading Down 3.2%

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIXGet Rating)’s stock price was down 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.71 and last traded at $12.85. Approximately 34,391 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 356,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NRIX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nurix Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Up 1.5 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.13.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.64 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.17% and a negative net margin of 428.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Nurix Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 211.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

See Also

