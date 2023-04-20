Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Trading Down 3.2%

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.71 and last traded at $12.85. Approximately 34,391 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 356,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NRIX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nurix Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Up 1.5 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.13.

Institutional Trading of Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.64 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.17% and a negative net margin of 428.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 211.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

