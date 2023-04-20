NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Raised to Outperform at Raymond James

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NS. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.50 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.90.

NuStar Energy Stock Performance

NS stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $15.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,512. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.92. NuStar Energy has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $17.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.42 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy ( NYSE:NS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. NuStar Energy had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 149.25%. The firm had revenue of $429.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.77 million. Equities analysts predict that NuStar Energy will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NS. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 786,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,344,000 after acquiring an additional 208,000 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 234,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 106,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,426,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,566,000 after acquiring an additional 239,046 shares during the period. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

