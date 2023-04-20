NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 59.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,095 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after acquiring an additional 249,045 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% during the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $3.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $276.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,250,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,206,797. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $281.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $248.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.07. The company has a market capitalization of $682.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.79.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,403,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $4,824,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,403,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,773 shares of company stock valued at $16,176,150. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

