Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2023

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLYGet Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.41 and last traded at $2.40. 752,621 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 4,476,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OTLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Oatly Group from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Mizuho upgraded Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.30 target price on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Oatly Group Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.13.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLYGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.07 million. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 40.92% and a negative net margin of 54.35%. Oatly Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oatly Group AB will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oatly Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Oatly Group in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

About Oatly Group



Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

Featured Articles

