Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.41 and last traded at $2.40. 752,621 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 4,476,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OTLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Oatly Group from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Mizuho upgraded Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.30 target price on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

Oatly Group Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oatly Group

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ:OTLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.07 million. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 40.92% and a negative net margin of 54.35%. Oatly Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oatly Group AB will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Oatly Group in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

About Oatly Group

(Get Rating)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.