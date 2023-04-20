Ocugen’s (OCGN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OCGN. Chardan Capital raised shares of Ocugen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Ocugen from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ocugen currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.80.

Ocugen Stock Performance

Shares of OCGN opened at $0.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 3.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.28. Ocugen has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $3.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ocugen

Ocugen ( NASDAQ:OCGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ocugen will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ocugen by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,015,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,251,000 after buying an additional 693,786 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ocugen by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,906,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,991,000 after buying an additional 301,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 37.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

