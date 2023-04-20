Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

Old Second Bancorp has a payout ratio of 10.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Old Second Bancorp to earn $1.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.2%.

Old Second Bancorp Stock Up 3.4 %

OSBC stock opened at $13.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Old Second Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.76. The stock has a market cap of $614.66 million, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.09.

Old Second Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OSBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $73.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OSBC shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 11.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 8,231 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 13.0% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 42,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 140.4% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 849,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,329,000 after buying an additional 496,218 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 9.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 73.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 57,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the period. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The firm operates through the community banking segment.

