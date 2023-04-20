Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (OSBC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 27th

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

Old Second Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 10.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Old Second Bancorp to earn $1.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.2%.

Old Second Bancorp Stock Up 3.4 %

OSBC stock opened at $13.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $614.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.76. Old Second Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OSBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $73.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.77 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 25.96%. As a group, analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 95,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 58,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 50,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. 65.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on OSBC shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Stephens assumed coverage on Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The firm operates through the community banking segment.

