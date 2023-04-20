Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ONTO. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, February 10th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Onto Innovation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

ONTO traded up $2.04 on Thursday, reaching $81.65. The stock had a trading volume of 208,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,242. Onto Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $56.02 and a fifty-two week high of $89.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.08 and a 200-day moving average of $76.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.47.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.23. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $253.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,538,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $354,762,000 after purchasing an additional 87,051 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,891,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,826,000 after acquiring an additional 239,310 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 55.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,666,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,217,000 after acquiring an additional 592,920 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,649,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,625,000 after acquiring an additional 24,069 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 10.2% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,300,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,957,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in designing, developing and manufacturing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

