Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.21

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.21 and last traded at $11.20, with a volume of 156620 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OPRA shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Opera from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Opera from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 62.94 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.74.

Opera ( NASDAQ:OPRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Opera had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $96.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.98 million.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Opera by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 218,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 73,933 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Opera by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 207,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 38,022 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Opera by 11.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 15,146 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Opera in the first quarter worth $722,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Opera by 187.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 81,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 53,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Opera Ltd. engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers, as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

