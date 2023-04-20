Oppenheimer Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the investment management company will post earnings of $7.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $8.14. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $437.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for The Goldman Sachs Group’s current full-year earnings is $31.15 per share.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.76 EPS.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $495.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $389.17.

NYSE:GS opened at $336.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $338.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $346.93. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $389.58. The firm has a market cap of $112.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Institutional Trading of The Goldman Sachs Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $39,664.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock valued at $26,412,477. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 33.27%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.